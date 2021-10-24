D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: Swift is expected to play today against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Swift is dealing with a groin injury. Still, he was able to get in a limited work at all three practice sessions this week. He’s been listed as questionable for the last two games and still ended up playing. He should be fine for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (groin)

There isn’t much to the Lions offense beyond Swift. He ran 13 times last week against the Bengals racking up 24 yards and scoring a rushing touchdowns for the second week in a row. He caught five passes on seven targets for another 43 yards.

Swift figures to see plenty of targets this week with the Rams likely to have the Lions on the ropes early. If by some chance he can’t play, Jamaal Williams would see a boost to his workload.