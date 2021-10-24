TJ Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson is listed as questionable on the official injury report for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday, but he was back for Thursday and Friday’s sessions in a limited role. Asked about his status for Sunday’s game, Hockenson said that he would be playing.

Fantasy football impact: TJ Hockenson (knee)

Hockenson got off to a hot start through the first two weeks of the season, catching 16 passes wtih 163 yards and two touchdowns, before cooling off over his next three games. But he was back to top tight end status last week, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 74 yards.

The Rams are no easy matchup, but the Lions will likely have to throw the ball a ton in this one. If Hockenson can’t play, running back D’Andre Swift would probably get boost in short passes from Jared Goff.