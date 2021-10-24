O.J. Howard is active for Week 7 vs. Bears

The Bucs announced Week 7 inactives and O.J. Howard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Howard was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury, though he got in a full practice Friday after an absence on Wednesday and a limited session Thursday.

After logging a full session Friday, Howard being active was a given. The tight end caught a touchdown pass last week against the Eagles and is poised for a chance at a solid day with Rob Gronkowski out again. Antonio Brown is also out, meaning the Buccaneers could utilize their tight ends more in the intermediate part of the field. There’s a chance Tom Brady goes to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin more often with Chicago’s secondary struggling, but Howard should have some goalline opportunities anyway.

Brady is gunning for the record books and wants to throw touchdowns regardless of the score, so there’s always a chance of a late boost in fantasy points for Howard’s managers.