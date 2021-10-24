 clock menu more-arrow no yes

O.J. Howard is active for Week 7 vs. Bears

The Bucs published their Week 7 inactives report and O.J. Howard is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arms Alex Singleton of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Bucs announced Week 7 inactives and O.J. Howard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Howard was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury, though he got in a full practice Friday after an absence on Wednesday and a limited session Thursday.

After logging a full session Friday, Howard being active was a given. The tight end caught a touchdown pass last week against the Eagles and is poised for a chance at a solid day with Rob Gronkowski out again. Antonio Brown is also out, meaning the Buccaneers could utilize their tight ends more in the intermediate part of the field. There’s a chance Tom Brady goes to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin more often with Chicago’s secondary struggling, but Howard should have some goalline opportunities anyway.

Brady is gunning for the record books and wants to throw touchdowns regardless of the score, so there’s always a chance of a late boost in fantasy points for Howard’s managers.

