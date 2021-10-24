Allen Robinson is active for Week 7 vs. Bucs

The Bears announced Week 7 inactives and Allen Robinson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bucs. Robinson was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited this week after logging a DNP on Wednesday.

Robinson logged limited sessions on Thursday and Friday, so his eventual designation as “active” is not a surprise. The wide receiver is the top pass-catching option for the Bears every week and will be called upon a lot this week against the Buccaneers. Chicago’s offense has struggled this season, but Justin Fields is an upgrade over Andy Dalton and raises everyone’s fantasy value on this team.

Robinson gets enough volume to merit “set and forget” consideration in fantasy leagues, unless you’re stacked at receiver. Given the players on bye this week, it’s likely managers have to turn to Robinson as the best receiver in the lineup. In a game which could turn into a shootout, Robinson is a good bet to deliver decent numbers.