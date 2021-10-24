Sony Michel is active for Week 7 vs. Lions

The Rams announced Week 7 inactives and Sony Michel is officially [ACTIVE/INACTIVE] for their matchup against the Lions. Michel was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Michel was listed as questionable but the Rams did expect to play this week and ultimately that’s what happened. The running back will be second to Darrell Henderson Jr. in the Los Angeles backfield, so fantasy managers should remain pessimistic despite Michel playing.

The Rams could start blowing out the Lions and revert to the ground game more, so there’s a chance the game script leads to some additional touches for Michel. He got nine carries last week and 11 carries in the week before, so he is getting enough work to merit flex consideration on a week which is going to be tough for fantasy managers at multiple positions. Henderson is the top back, but there’s enough factors favoring Michel as a starting option this week in fantasy football.