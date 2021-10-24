 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D’Andre Swift is active for Week 7 vs. Rams

The Lions published their Week 7 inactives report and D’Andre Swift is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. We break down what it means.

The Lions announced Week 7 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a nagging groin injury that he’s managed throughout the season.

Despite being listed as questionable, it’s no surprise that Swift is once again active for the Lions. He’s been listed as questionable every week this season but ultimately suits up and has a fairly decent workload in a backfield he splits with Jamaal Williams.

Swift will be counted on once again in what could be a high-scoring matchup against the Rams. The Lions might try to control the ball more with the running game, although it’s more likely they’ll have to play catch-up at some point. Swift’s workload as a runner and receiver should give fantasy managers confidence regardless of a relatively bad matchup against a stout Rams defense. The Lions will use Swift frequently, as he’s the best offensive weapon.

