T.J. Hockenson is active for Week 7 vs. Rams

The Lions announced Week 7 inactives and TJ Hockenson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Hockenson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited throughout the week, but is good to go for Sunday.

Hockenson played through the knee injury last week against the Bengals, recording eight catches for 74 yards. It’s no surprise he’s suiting up against the Rams despite managing the injury. The tight end suiting up is big news for fantasy managers, especially at a position of scarcity in most fantasy leagues.

Hockenson is sure to be involved as the Lions try to keep up with a high-scoring Rams offense. Jared Goff has looked for Hockenson regularly through the air, so this is a good opportunity for the tight end to deliver big numbers. Even as he plays through a knee injury, Hockenson has shown he is worth starting every week in fantasy football leagues.