Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was activated from injured reserve this week and has a chance to make an impact when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football in Week 7.

The fourth-year back is returning at the perfect time for the franchise with normal starter Chris Carson being placed on IR and Alex Collins’ status for Monday uncertain. So should fantasy managers be bullish on Penny this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny will try to make an impact after being banged up for the better part of two years. An ACL tear ended his 2019 season and prevented him from doing much in 2020. He returned this season looking ready to go, but a Week 1 calf injury put him back on the sidelines for another five weeks.

The Seahawks have suffered major attrition on offense with their top two running back options banged up and quarterback Russell Wilson also on IR. Last week made it clear that they’re not going to ask backup QB Geno Smith to take too many risks, so they may air on the conservative side and lean into the run more.

Collins missed practice Thursday and Friday but was upgraded to limited on Saturday. He is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football, but head coach Pete Carroll said he looked good in practice and is optimistic he will play on Monday, per John Boyle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have both Collins and Penny, you can wait until Monday inactives to make your decision. If you only have Penny on your roster, you’re probably better suited sitting him if there is no change in Collins’ status on Sunday before you run out of earlier alternatives.