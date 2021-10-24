DeeJay Dallas start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has been used sparingly through the first six weeks of the season but has gotten a handful of touches on offense over the past few weeks.

With starting tailback Chris Carson on injured reserve and Alex Collins’ status uncertain for Week 7, what will Dallas’ fantasy value be when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas

Dallas has spent most of the season making his impact primarily as a kick returner. In Carson’s absence however, he’s commanded an increase in touches over the past two weeks.

During that span, he has eight carries for 24 yards on the ground and has caught all seven of his targets through the air for 65 receiving yards. Not exactly mind blowing numbers, but it is noteworthy that he’s being factored into Seattle’s offensive game plans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Collins’ possibly limited with an injury of his own, it’s expected that the recently activated Rashaad Penny would handle the load for Seattle. That means that Dallas will continue to be used sparingly, so prospective fantasy managers should sit him.