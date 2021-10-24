Alex Collins injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that he expects Collins to play on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Seattle Seahawks hope to get a much-needed victory when they host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 7. The Seahawks are down star quarterback Russell Wilson, meaning Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the time being. Running back Alex Collins was a big part of Seattle’s gameplan against the Steelers in Week 6 but he’s on the injury report heading into Monday night.

Fantasy football impact: Alex Collins (Groin)

Head coach Pete Carroll said Collins is “good to go” for Monday’s contest, meaning he’s likely to be the starting running back for the team once again. There’s no sign of Rashaad Penny being a factor in this backfield anytime soon, so fantasy managers can safely slide Collins into the lineup. The Seahawks will lean on the running game once again to take pressure off Smith, so Collins is likely going to see a lot of work.