Deonte Harris injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Harris is on the Saints final injury report for Week 7. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: OCT 10 Saints at Washington Football Team
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris trots in for a touchdown against Washington Football Team during the first half at a NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints on October 10, 2021 at the FedExField in Landover, MD.
Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints head to the Pacific Northwest to meet the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 7. The Saints will be without speedy receiver Deonte Harris, as the team ruled out the player Saturday.

Fantasy football impact: Deonte Harris (hamstring)

Harris is not a great option for fantasy managers in most situations, and he’s not going to take the field Monday for the Saints. With Harris sidelined and Michael Thomas still not back from his injury, Marquez Callaway becomes the primary receiving target for Jameis Winston. Expect running back Alvin Kamara to get some additional receptions out of the backfield in addition to a full workload running the ball. The Saints are starting to feel the pressure of not having a full set of players at the skill positions, with Harris being the latest casualty. Callaway is the only receiver poised to see plenty of opportunities on Monday.

