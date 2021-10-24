Deonte Harris injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

The New Orleans Saints head to the Pacific Northwest to meet the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 7. The Saints will be without speedy receiver Deonte Harris, as the team ruled out the player Saturday.

Fantasy football impact: Deonte Harris (hamstring)

Harris is not a great option for fantasy managers in most situations, and he’s not going to take the field Monday for the Saints. With Harris sidelined and Michael Thomas still not back from his injury, Marquez Callaway becomes the primary receiving target for Jameis Winston. Expect running back Alvin Kamara to get some additional receptions out of the backfield in addition to a full workload running the ball. The Saints are starting to feel the pressure of not having a full set of players at the skill positions, with Harris being the latest casualty. Callaway is the only receiver poised to see plenty of opportunities on Monday.