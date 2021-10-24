F1 weather: What the forecast is in Austin for US Grand Prix

The Formula One circuit is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix, and we should get a nice day of weather with some wind. We’ve got a forecast courtesy of the National Weather Service and DarkSky to give us an idea of what this could mean for Sunday’s race.

The morning opened with fog, but the race does not start until 3 p.m., which is plenty of time for it to burn off. The fog is burning off before lunch time, leaving a day that will start as mostly cloudy and eventually become sunny. At race time, the temperature will be somewhere around 85 degrees and feeling like 90. Wind is expected around 10 mph coming in from the south, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There’s a 40% chance of rain in the late afternoon. With the race running from 3 p.m. to approximately 5 p.m., this will be the most significant issue teams will be considering. The gusts could impact things, but rain is alway the biggest concern.