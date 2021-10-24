Dak Prescott not expected to practice on Monday to open Week 8 due to calf injury

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to participate in a light practice on Monday after suffering a calf injury in Week 6, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The earliest Prescott could practice would be on Wednesday, but the team will be keeping close eye on the starting quarterback. However, the Cowboys are reportedly optimistic that will be ready to play against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday night.

Fantasy football implications

It would be a surprise if Prescott cannot play next week against the Vikings. If the Cowboys had a game this week and not a bye, then I could possibly see him sitting out. Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and one of the main reasons why sit in first place in the NFC East. This season, Prescott is completing a career-high 73.1% of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.