Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up odds earlier this week for Week 8. They pulled the odds once the 1 p.m. games kicked off and will be re-opening them later this evening. For now, this gives us a starting point to compare odds.

The coming week opens with an absolutely mammoth game on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals host the Packers in a potential playoff preview between two of the top teams in the NFC. Sunday doesn’t have a great slate of games, but Bucs-Saints and Cowboys-Vikings offer some implications of their own.

Here’s our full list of Week 8 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -190, Packers +160

Opening point spread: Cardinals -3

Opening point total: 53

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -165, Packers +145

Re-opened point spread: Rams -14.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -850, Texans +575

Opening point spread: Rams -14

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -760, Texans +525

Re-opened point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140

Opening point spread: Browns -3

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

Opening point spread: Eagles -3.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -200, Bears +170

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: 49ers -190, Bears +160

Re-opened point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Panthers +125

Opening point spread: Falcons -1.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Falcons -125, Panthers +105

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Dolphins +550

Opening point spread: Bills -11

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Bills -590, Dolphins +425

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -8.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -400, Jets +300

Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bengals -210

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -1.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -125, Titans +105

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -5.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -235, Patriots +190

Opening point spread: Chargers -6

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -265, Patriots +215

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -165, Jaguars +145

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos -180, Washington +155

Opening point spread: Broncos -4

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Broncos -200, Washington +170

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -210, Saints +175

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Opening point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -150, Vikings +130

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Giants +340

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 54.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -720, Giants +500

