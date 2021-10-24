 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 8 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 7.

By David Fucillo Updated
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals huddles with teammates during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up odds earlier this week for Week 8. They pulled the odds once the 1 p.m. games kicked off and will be re-opening them later this evening. For now, this gives us a starting point to compare odds.

The coming week opens with an absolutely mammoth game on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals host the Packers in a potential playoff preview between two of the top teams in the NFC. Sunday doesn’t have a great slate of games, but Bucs-Saints and Cowboys-Vikings offer some implications of their own.

Here’s our full list of Week 8 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Packers vs. Cardinals

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -190, Packers +160

Opening point spread: Cardinals -3
Opening point total: 53
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -165, Packers +145

Rams vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: Rams -14.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -850, Texans +575

Opening point spread: Rams -14
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Rams -760, Texans +525

Steelers vs. Browns

Re-opened point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140

Opening point spread: Browns -3
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140

Lions vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

Opening point spread: Eagles -3.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

49ers vs. Bears

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -200, Bears +170

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5
Opening point total: 43
Opening moneyline: 49ers -190, Bears +160

Panthers vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: Falcons -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Falcons -145, Panthers +125

Opening point spread: Falcons -1.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Falcons -125, Panthers +105

Dolphins vs. Bills

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bills -800, Dolphins +550

Opening point spread: Bills -11
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Bills -590, Dolphins +425

Bengals vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -8.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -400, Jets +300

Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Bengals -210

Titans vs. Colts

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -1.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Colts -125, Titans +105

Patriots vs. Chargers

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -5.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chargers -235, Patriots +190

Opening point spread: Chargers -6
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -265, Patriots +215

Jaguars vs. Seahawks

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -165, Jaguars +145

Washington vs. Broncos

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Broncos -180, Washington +155

Opening point spread: Broncos -4
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Broncos -200, Washington +170

Bucs vs. Saints

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -210, Saints +175

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -2
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Opening point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Opening point total: 52
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -150, Vikings +130

Giants vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Giants +340

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13
Opening point total: 54.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -720, Giants +500

