Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up odds earlier this week for Week 8. They pulled the odds once the 1 p.m. games kicked off and will be re-opening them later this evening. For now, this gives us a starting point to compare odds.
The coming week opens with an absolutely mammoth game on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals host the Packers in a potential playoff preview between two of the top teams in the NFC. Sunday doesn’t have a great slate of games, but Bucs-Saints and Cowboys-Vikings offer some implications of their own.
Here’s our full list of Week 8 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
Packers vs. Cardinals
Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -190, Packers +160
Opening point spread: Cardinals -3
Opening point total: 53
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -165, Packers +145
Rams vs. Texans
Re-opened point spread: Rams -14.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -850, Texans +575
Opening point spread: Rams -14
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Rams -760, Texans +525
Steelers vs. Browns
Re-opened point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140
Opening point spread: Browns -3
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140
Lions vs. Eagles
Re-opened point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160
Opening point spread: Eagles -3.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160
49ers vs. Bears
Re-opened point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -200, Bears +170
Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5
Opening point total: 43
Opening moneyline: 49ers -190, Bears +160
Panthers vs. Falcons
Re-opened point spread: Falcons -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Falcons -145, Panthers +125
Opening point spread: Falcons -1.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Falcons -125, Panthers +105
Dolphins vs. Bills
Re-opened point spread: Bills -13
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bills -800, Dolphins +550
Opening point spread: Bills -11
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Bills -590, Dolphins +425
Bengals vs. Jets
Re-opened point spread: Bengals -8.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -400, Jets +300
Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Bengals -210
Titans vs. Colts
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Titans -1.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Colts -125, Titans +105
Patriots vs. Chargers
Re-opened point spread: Chargers -5.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chargers -235, Patriots +190
Opening point spread: Chargers -6
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -265, Patriots +215
Jaguars vs. Seahawks
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Seahawks -3
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -165, Jaguars +145
Washington vs. Broncos
Re-opened point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Broncos -180, Washington +155
Opening point spread: Broncos -4
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Broncos -200, Washington +170
Bucs vs. Saints
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -210, Saints +175
Cowboys vs. Vikings
Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -2
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110
Opening point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Opening point total: 52
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -150, Vikings +130
Giants vs. Chiefs
Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Giants +340
Opening point spread: Chiefs -13
Opening point total: 54.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -720, Giants +500
