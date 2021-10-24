Opening Week 8 Rams vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The LA Rams and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams let the Detroit Lions hang on a little too long, but came away with the win to move to 6-1. The Texans kept it close in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, but couldn’t hang on and they lost moving to 1-6 on the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Rams-Texans Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -14

Point total: 46

Moneyline: LAR -850, HOU +575

Opening point spread: Rams -14

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: LAR -14

The Rams were a double-digit favorite last week too. This offense under quarterback Matthew Stafford just works and it is fun to watch. The Texans look rough on defense and their offense is practically nonexistent as referenced by their five points at halftime last week. It is a big spread, but the Rams are up to the challenge of covering.

