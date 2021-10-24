 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening Week 8 Eagles vs. Lions odds plus early movement

We’ve got an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for the Eagles-Lions matchup in Week 8 as the NFL wraps up Week 7.

By TeddyRicketson
D’Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m ET on Sunday.

The Eagles struggled early in their game last week against the Las Vegas Raiders and it was too little too late resulting in a loss that moved them to 2-5 on the season. The Lions held strong against the Los Angeles Rams, but couldn’t enter the win column for the first time this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Eagles Week 8 matchup.

Lions vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: PHI -190, DET +160

Opening point spread: Eagles -3.5
Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: DET +3.5

The Eagles aren’t playing that well, and I think the Lions sneak a win here. I went back and forth on this pick because I do think that the Lions are better than their record suggests, but they are still winless. They have hung in there with much better teams, and the Eagles have been struggling. I don’t say it often, but I like the Lions to cover in this one.

