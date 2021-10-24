Opening Week 8 Eagles vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m ET on Sunday.

The Eagles struggled early in their game last week against the Las Vegas Raiders and it was too little too late resulting in a loss that moved them to 2-5 on the season. The Lions held strong against the Los Angeles Rams, but couldn’t enter the win column for the first time this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Eagles Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: PHI -190, DET +160

Opening point spread: Eagles -3.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: DET +3.5

The Eagles aren’t playing that well, and I think the Lions sneak a win here. I went back and forth on this pick because I do think that the Lions are better than their record suggests, but they are still winless. They have hung in there with much better teams, and the Eagles have been struggling. I don’t say it often, but I like the Lions to cover in this one.

