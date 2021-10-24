Opening Week 8 Steelers vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers should have been able to rest on their bye week last week and are most recently coming off of an overtime win against the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t play in the team’s win against the Denver Broncos so make sure to monitor his injury status this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Browns Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Browns -160, Steelers +140

Opening point spread: Browns -3

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: PIT +3

This line will move dependent on Baker Mayfield’s status. This one comes down to injuries. The Browns defense is as stout as the Steelers so that is basically a wash. The Steelers' offense has looked better and the Browns' main offensive pieces are banged up. I think the Steelers have a chance to come away with a win, but for the purpose of this article, I think they cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.