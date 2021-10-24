Opening Week 8 49ers vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The 49ers take on the Indianapolis Colts as part of Week 7’s Sunday Night Football. The Bears took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and it was all Buccs as Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass in the team’s win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-Bears Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -200, Bears +170

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Opening point total: 43

Early pick: 49ers -3.5

Even with the 49ers still to play, I think they are still the pick here. The Bears are 3-4 and while quarterback Justin Fields is the future, the emphasis is apparently on the future. With star running back David Montgomery sidelined, the Bears offense is off-track and just doesn’t look like themselves. The 49ers should roll here.

