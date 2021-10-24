Opening Week 8 Dolphins vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s best performance of the season, but the team fell short against the Atlanta Falcons and are 1-6. The Buffalo Bills should be rested coming off their bye week. Most recently, they lost to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31 in Week 6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Dolphins-Bills Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Dolphins +550

Opening point spread: Bills -11

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: BUF -13

Even though the Bills are coming off a loss, the Dolphins just can’t seem to figure everything out. Quarterback Josh Allen has been playing well this year and the Dolphins have been too inconsistent. Even though the spread is double-digits, I still like the Bills to cover with the Dolphins defense banged up.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.