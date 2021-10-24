Opening Week 8 Panthers vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers looked rough against the New York Giants and lost 25-3 on the road. The Falcons were also on the road, but they fared better winning against the Miami Dolphins.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Panthers-Falcons Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Panthers +125

Opening point spread: Falcons -1.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: ATL -1.5

The Panthers are again in dire need of Christian McCaffrey to return for their offense to return to normalcy. Quarterback Sam Darnold was benched in this game and head coach Matt Rhule said that he was still their quarterback. While the Panthers' offense has sputtered, the Falcons’ has found itself. Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley will look to lead the Falcons to a victory to get to 4-3.

