Opening Week 8 Packers vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Packers head into Week 8 at 6-1 coming off of a win against the Washington Football Team at home. The Cardinals struggled early, but came back to defeat the Houston Texans and are undefeated at 7-0.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Packers-Cardinals Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3.5

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Cardinals -190, Packers +160

Opening point spread: Cardinals -3

Opening point total: 53

Early pick: GB +3

The early struggles of the Cardinals against the Texans were worrisome. Quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a nasty injury but finished the game. His injury status will need to be monitored this week since they play on Thursday. The Packers looked solid at home against the Washington Football Team so they are going to ride that momentum to this game.

