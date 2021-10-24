Darren Waller is inactive for Week 7 vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 7 inactives and Darren Waller is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s practice. With his being added to the injury report on Friday, things weren’t looking good for Waller to make this game.

Darren Waller is tied for the most targets for a tight end through six weeks of the NFL season with 53 targets. On the year, he has 33 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He has had fewer than seven targets just once so far this season. The Raiders are going to miss his production this week.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Raiders will be without their top receiving threat so someone is going to have to step up. I don’t think that backup tight end Foster Moreau gets a start in your lineup in place of Waller. Instead, you will see a slight uptick in volume for wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow. Unfortunately, the Eagles are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so this matchup doesn’t do anything other than let one of them be a desperate FLEX throw if you needed one due to injuries or bye weeks.