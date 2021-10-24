Opening Week 8 Bengals vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals sit atop the AFC North at 5-2 with a win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Jets got blown out by the New England Patriots as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bengals-Jets Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -8.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: CIN -400, NYJ +300

Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: CIN -8.5

This line is likely to get larger once we hear about Wilson’s injury. Either way, the Bengals should roll here. First, it is the Jets. Second, the Bengals have been playing their best football in a while and the Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase connection has been real. I don’t think the Jets will be able to slow down the Bengals' offense and I think the Bengals easily cover.

