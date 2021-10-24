Opening Week 8 Patriots vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The New England Patriots and LA Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots (3-4) are coming off a dominating 54-13 divisional win over the New York Jets in Week 7. New England has now won two out of their last three games after starting the year 1-3. The Chargers (4-2) had a bye last week, but will be looking to play better than they did in Week 6 where they lost 34-6 to the Baltimore Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Chargers Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: LAC -5.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: NE +195, LAC -240

Opening point spread: Chargers -6

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: LAC -5.5

The Chargers are at home coming off a bye and the Patriots having to travel cross-country after a meaningless game vs. the Jets. This bodes well for LA. The Chargers have had a week to get healthy and that means Mike Williams should be at full-strength. This feels like a letdown spot for the Pats on the road against a Chargers team that should score at will.

