Opening Week 8 Washington vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team lost to the Green Bay Packers and head into this game with a 2-5 record. The Broncos got a little extra rest as they lost to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday and are looking to get off of a four-game losing streak in this one.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Broncos Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: WFT +155, DEN -180

Opening point spread: Broncos -4

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: WFT +4

The Broncos got out to a three-game win streak to start the year, but it looks like it was all for naught as they have now dropped four in a row. The Broncos defense just gave up 146 rushing yards to D’Ernest Johnson, so I think Antonio Gibson has a big day here. I think this is going to be an offensive battle so I like the OVER as well as the Washington Football Team to cover.

