Opening Week 8 Cowboys vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night football.

Both the Cowboys and the Vikings are coming off of bye weeks so they should be well-rested. The Cowboys are coming off of a win against the New England Patriots and have won five games in a row. The Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers before their off week and go into this game with a 3-3 record.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the TEAM-TEAM Week XX matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Opening point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Opening point total: 52

Early pick: DAL -2

The Cowboys are a little banged up so the off week came at a perfect time. If Dak Prescott is healthy, this should be a good game for the Cowboys to continue their momentum. The Vikings have been good, but not great this year. I think the Cowboys have a good chance to at least slow down Dalvin Cook and they will rely on their offense to put up a lot of points on their way to victory.

