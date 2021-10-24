Opening Week 8 Giants vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

The Giants are coming off their second win of the season and it came against the Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs are going through a rough patch and are 3-4 and coming off a big loss to the Tennessee Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Giants-Chiefs Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Giants +340

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 54.5

Early pick: Chiefs -10

The Chiefs have to bounce back in this game. The alarms aren’t fully sounding, but the red light is going around. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was banged up in the win but passed the concussion protocol. This may be the game the Chiefs need to reset and I think they halt the Giants and keep their win streak to one game.

