Rhamondre Stevenson is inactive for Week 7 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots announced Week 7 inactives and Rhamondre Stevenson is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Jets. Stevenson wasn’t listed on the injury report and is a healthy scratch. J.J Taylor will get his spot behind Damien Harris this week.

This is a surprise, as Stevenson had a good game last week, as he ran the ball five times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 39 more yards. Taylor will take over as backup while Brandon Bolden should remain the third-down back.

This all likely means we’ll see a lot of Damien Harris, who appears to be fully healthy after dealing with a chest injury the last couple weeks. He makes for a must-start while Taylor and Bolden have a little appeal in deep leagues during the bye weeks. But in the end, sitting those two is likely the best move.