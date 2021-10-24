Charlie Morton to face Framber Valdez in Game 1 of Braves-Astros World Series

Atlanta Braves SP Charlie Morton will open the 2021 World Series at the top of the rotation on Tuesday in Game 1 vs. the Houston Astros. The Braves knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS with a 4-2 win in Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS.

Astros lefty Framber Valdez will start Game 1 for Houston against Morton. Valdez has been the ‘Stros best pitcher all postseason, He has a 4.20 ERA in three starts with 13 Ks over 15 IP. Valdez was lights out in his previous start in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox. He tossed 8 innings, allowing 1 ER on 3 hits (1 HR) with 5 Ks.

Morton should be followed by Max Fried and Ian Anderson in the rotation for Games 2 and 3. While Fried is the ace, Morton enters the World Series with the most experience and in a revenge spot. Morton helped the Astros win the WS in 2017 and has pitched in the postseason in five straight years. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts this postseason.

The Braves are underdogs in the series despite having a stronger pitching staff. Atlanta is +130 while Houston is favored at -155 on DraftKings Sportsbook.