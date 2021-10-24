2022 NFL Draft order: Lions remain winless, group of five settling in as the worst

The 2021 NFL season is moving through Week 7, and the worst of the worst across the league is tightening up. The Lions remain the worst with an 0-7 record, but they have company nearby with four teams holding only one win on the season. The Texans are 1-6 and the Jets and Jaguars are both 1-5 with a bye under their belt.

We’ve got a long way to go until the end of the regular season, but it’s safe to say none of those five teams is going to be competing for a playoff berth come January. They might win two or three more games the rest of the way, but they’re all pretty awful.

That means the competition is heating up for the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions gave the Rams a run for their money in Week 7, but came up short. The Dolphins almost beat Atlanta, but they lost on a last-second field goal. And the Jets got to deal with more Bill Belichick revenge, as the Patriots coach ran up the score on them.

Here’s the draft order for the top five teams, all of whom currently have one win or less. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.