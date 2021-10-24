How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 7

The NFL is headed into the late slate, but we’ve already had a pair of statement wins in the playoff race. The Bengals went into Baltimore and crushed the Ravens to take over first place in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Titans had no trouble with the Chiefs in Nashville, jumping out to a 27-0 first half lead and cruising to victory.

Just as important for the Bengals is they now hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They hold a tiebreaker edge over the Titans based on conference record. The Chargers and Bills are on bye this week.

Over in the NFC, chalk is holding for now up top with the Packers beating Washington in the early slate. Much of the big dogs in the NFC are playing Sunday afternoon and evening, with Saints vs. Seahawks closing things out on Monday. We’ll update results as they arrive the rest of Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday evening as Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football close out Week 7.

AFC

1. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-2

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2

3. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2

4. Buffalo Bills, 4-2

5. Baltimore Ravens, 5-2

6. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-2

7. Cleveland Browns 4-3

Outside looking in: Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3), Denver Broncos (3-4), Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

NFC

1. Arizona Cardinals, 6-0

2. Green Bay Packers, 6-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-1

4. Dallas Cowboys, 5-1

5. Los Angeles Rams, 5-1

6. New Orleans Saints, 3-2

7. Minnesota Vikings, 3-3

Outside looking in: Chicago Bears (3-3), Atlanta Falcons (3-3), San Francisco 49ers (2-3), Carolina Panthers (3-4)