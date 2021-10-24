Will Lance McCullers Jr. pitch in World Series for Astros vs. Braves?

Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. has been sidelined since the beginning of the ALDS vs. the Chicago White Sox. McCullers was experiencing forearm discomfort, though MRIs came back negative and the team is calling is a muscular issue rather than structural, which is a good sign. McCullers had an outside chance to return for the World Series. Now that the Astros are there and facing the Atlanta Braves, will McCullers come back?

Lance McCullers Jr. injury update

McCullers hasn’t resumed throwing as of Oct. 21, so that doesn’t bode well for the starter returning to the rotation or even coming out of the bullpen at this point. We’ll see if the ‘Stros have McCullers on the roster for the World Series or if he’s left off like in the ALCS. Chances are Houston won’t risk pitching McCullers coming back from an injury too early. The team will likely opt to keep another pitcher on the roster and McCullers is left off. We’ll see what happens when rosters are released.