Jaylen Brown ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Rockets

Boston Celtics SG Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets due to a Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee. The Celtics have lost two in a row to start the season, losing to the New York Knicks in OT and the Toronto Raptors. Without Brown, the Celtics will be in a tough-ish spot to get their first win of the season. Luckily, it’s against the Rockets, who have one of the younger rosters in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown injury update: Fantasy basketball impact

With Brown sidelined, the Celtics will likely roll with a starting back court of Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart. We could also see Josh Richardson enter the starting five in place of Brown, so monitor the Celtics lineup leading up to tip-off later on.

Jayson Tatum becomes a very intriguing GPP play on DraftKings. He may get higher ownership after this news, but his first two games have been underwhelming. The Rockets are a strong opponent on paper but have played well through two games, blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first win of the season. Tatum should get a ton of usage in this game, and if it ends up being close even better. Look at Tatum’s player props, specifically points and rebounds.

The Celtics are favored by 5 points on the spread on the road vs. the Rockets. Boston shouldn’t have an issue covering this number. It also isn’t moving much with Brown sidelined, since Houston getting a ton of points would be favorable at home. The Celtics can’t drop to 0-3 on the season and this feels like a get-right spot for Tatum.