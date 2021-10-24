Considering the injury report as you address the Week 8 fantasy waiver wire

Week 7 NFL Sunday is just about a wrap! We get Colts-49ers and Saints-Seahawks in primetime, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 8 waiver wire can make or break you, especially with injuries starting to pile up around the league

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, eventually being carted to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent. It was a shame considering that he had six carries for 30 yards in the first quarter and was on pace to having his best statistical game of the season.

The Eagles’ running game, or lack thereof, has drawn the ire of Philly fans all season long. Backup Kenneth Gainwell (27% ESPN/20% Yahoo) has provided value as both a runner and a pass-catcher and will be slotted as the primary back should Sanders miss this week’s game at Detroit.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders lead running back Josh Jacobs has been banged up all season long with toe and ankle problems. He suffered a new injury on Sunday, leaving the contest against the Eagles with a chest injury. He was starting to get back on the right track as he punched in a touchdown for a third straight game in Week 7.

If Jacobs misses more time, then backup running back Kenyan Drake could be a suitable replacement. He registered a rushing and receiving touchdown against the Broncos in Week 6 and punched another one in on the ground against Philly on Sunday. He’s rostered in 62% of Yahoo leagues and 60% of ESPN leagues, so if you’re fortunate enough to see him floating in the waiver pool this week, grab him.

Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was already experiencing a season high in receiving yards before going down with a a shoulder injury in the team’s 54-13 beatdown of the Jets on Sunday. He had 52 receiving yards off two receptions and could’ve had more if the injury didn’t end his day early.

The potential loss of Smith only increases the fantasy value of Hunter Henry, who increased his touchdown streak to four games in Sunday’s win. Henry is rostered in 65% of ESPN leagues, so his time as a waiver wire commodity is evaporating. If you happen to find him this week, by all means make it a priority to bid for him.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

As if the Jets’ day couldn’t have gotten worse on Sunday, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury that took him out of the contest. Early indications are that it’s a PCL injury and he’ll have an MRI done on Monday to determine to severity.

The loss of Wilson will certainly alter the Jets offense and if you’re feeling really risky, backup quarterback Mike White will be available in all leagues. Realistically, New York will just double down on the run in the event of an extended absence from Wilson and rookie running back Michael Carter (66% ESPN/61% Yahoo) will be a commodity. He only had 37 rushing yards on Sunday, but led the team in receiving with 67 yards off eight catches.