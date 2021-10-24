Bengals take over No. 1 seed in AFC after dismantling Ravens 41-17

If you predicted the Cincinnati Bengals destroying the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 in Week 7 to take over first place in the AFC North, it’s time to pat yourself on the back vigorously. Joe Burrow and the Bengals had no trouble putting up 500+ yards on the Ravens and pushing Lamar Jackson out of the game in a blowout.

This matchup could be a changing of the guards, as the Ravens came into this matchup rolling. Baltimore had won five straight and had first place in the AFC North wrapped up at 5-1. The Bengals came in at 4-2 in second place in the AFC North and looked great on both sides of the ball.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase matched up with the Ravens best corner, Marlon Humphrey, for much of the game and absolutely had his way with him. Chase caught 8-of-10 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Bengals averaged over eight yards per play and Burrow passed for a career high 416 yards, adding three touchdowns to his ledger.

The Bengals are tied with the Ravens at 5-2 atop the division, but are actually in sole position when you consider they currently own the tie-breaker after this win. Only the Tennessee Titans have five wins in the AFC and with an undefeated conference record so far, the Bengals would be the No. 1 seed right now. It’s still early of course, but that’s not too shabby through seven games.