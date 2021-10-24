Miles Bridges worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The Charlotte Hornets are going to be fun to watch this season thanks to Miles Bridges. Oh, and a guy named LaMelo Ball also helps. The difference is Ball isn’t available on any waiver wire and Bridges should be. We take a look at his performance so far and if it’s sustainable for the Hornets.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Hornets SF Miles Bridges

His roster percentage is pretty high, but the breakout swing man should still be available in around 20 percent of fantasy basketball leagues on ESPN. On top of being a SF, Bridges is also PF eligible, which makes him more of an asset. He’s a walking highlight reel and is coming off back-to-back 30-point performances for Charlotte. Bridges led the Hornets with 32 points in a convincing 111-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. We’ll likely see his odds for Most Improved Player go up, which is a good indicator of fantasy basketball value.

It’s still early, but it’s looking more like Bridges is the second best player on Charlotte behind Ball. If that’s the case, the two should create a very exciting tandem throughout this season. The Hornets are undefeated through three games and Bridges is seeing a ton of minutes and usage. In shallow formats, pick up Bridges now. If he’s still around in 12-team leagues, that’s a blessing and you should, again, pick Bridges up.