Saints vs. Seahawks odds: Opening line plus movement through game day

The NFL has wrapped up its Week 7 Sunday slate and we’ll be closing things out on Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints with both teams looking to hang around the playoff picture.

New Orleans into the game with a 3-2 and coming off a Week 6 bye. The Saints beat Washington before the bye week and is currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture. Seattle is 2-4 and coming off an overtime loss to the Steelers last week.

We’ve got three sets of odds down below. During Week 6, DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup. On the Sunday of Week 6, they pulled the odds when the 1 p.m. slate started and then re-opened them that night. The third set of odds are from this morning, the day of the game. We haven’t seen a ton of movement on the spread, but the total has plummeted.

Monday morning point spread: Saints -4

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -210, Seahawks +175

Re-opened point spread: Saints -3.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Saints -190, Seahawks +160

Opening point spread: Saints -3

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Saints -170, Seahawks +150

Early pick: Seahawks -4

I was tempted by Seattle getting a field goal, but the line has continued in a positive direction for Seahawks backers. Geno Smith is not a particularly good quarterback, but he’s done enough to keep them close. Jameis Winston very well could throw four touchdown passes and turn this into a blowout, but I’ll bet on this being a close one.

