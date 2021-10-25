Best bye week replacements for WR Marquise Brown

With the Baltimore Ravens heading into the bye for Week 8, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for Marquise Brown. The third-year receiver has been one of the better young receivers in the league and established himself as a solid WR2 in fantasy football.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 8 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders

Patrick has surprisingly not been picked up in a lot of fantasy football leagues this season, despite being one of the top starting wide receivers for the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old receiver did not have a great game against the Browns in Week 7, recording two receptions (five targets) for 16 yards. He finished with a season-low 3.6 fantasy points, which snapped his two-game streak of at least 10 fantasy points scored.

The Broncos will play the Washington Football Team in Week 8, which has had their fair share of issues on defense. Patrick is only rostered in 41.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues and might be worth a flier.

Until veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas is ready to play, Callaway is the Saints’ top receiving option. The 23-year-old wide receiver was a preseason standout and had a slow start to the season. However, over the last couple of games, Callaway has been targeted frequently by starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

In his last three games, the young receiver has 10 receptions (15 targets) for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also averaging 16 fantasy points per game over that span of time. Callaway is only rostered in 44% of ESPN fantasy leagues but that could go up depending on how he plays on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.