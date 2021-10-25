Best bye week replacements for QBs Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, you’re up.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders have byes in Week 8, sidelining both QBs from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 8 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders

Carson Wentz had a solid three-game stretch heading into Week 7, completing 69% of his passes and accounting for six touchdowns passing touchdowns through that period. He’s made a limited number of mistakes this season too, only turning the ball over three times.

Wentz is rostered in just 37% of Yahoo leagues and 23% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll definitely be available for those scouring the wire this week.

Jameis Winston hasn’t been as explosive as one would think for the Saints and hasn’t been accurate at times, but he has been productive. The former No. 1 overall pick had 12 touchdowns heading into Week 7, clocking four of them in a Week 5 victory over the Washington Football Team.

He’ll have a favorable matchup against his former team in the Bucs, whose secondary is still wounded from a string of early-season injuries. Winston is rostered in 50% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll most likely be available for those who are looking.