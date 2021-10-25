NFL weather forecast for Week 7 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The 3-2 New Orleans Saints head to Seattle to take on the 2-4 Seahawks, and weather could have an impact on this matchup. Will it be as bad as last night in San Francisco? Right now it doesn’t look quite as bad, but it should be close.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks on Week 7 MNF

Forecast

Chance of precipitation is 100% with wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The temperature should be around 50 degrees.

Fantasy/betting implications

We should expect a lower scoring game overall and for both teams to lean on the run.