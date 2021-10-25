Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny are active for Week 7 vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 7 inactives and running backs Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny are officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. Collins was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. Penny was activated off injured reserve on Monday.

Collins was unable to practice early in the week, but was able to go on Saturday and head coach Pete Carroll deemed him ready to go against the Saints. His groin injury is one that could be aggravated of course, but if you’ve got him in your lineup this week, there’s nobody worth pivoting too on Monday Night Football.

Carroll is bullish on Penny, as he is on most players, but it is his first game back after a long time away from live action. We can’t expect a lot of work from him, especially if they have four running backs going with the addition of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas. Homer could be sat for Penny though, which is something to watch for.