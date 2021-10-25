Saints vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks meet on Monday night in Week 7 looking to grab a pivotal win for their respective seasons. The Saints are coming off a bye week looking to show they’re a contender in the NFC while the Seahawks hope to stay afloat as Russell Wilson remains sidelined.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints-Seahawks in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Seahawks Week 7 odds

Spread: Saints -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -220, Seahawks +180

Our picks for Saints vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Saints -4

The Seahawks fought admirably against the Steelers last week and have homefield advantage here. However, the Saints have a far better quarterback that will stretch the field. New Orleans’ defense is solid as well. The road team is the pick here.

Over/under: Under

The Seahawks went over this line in the last game due to overtime. Don’t expect that to happen again. New Orleans should control the ball more and more importantly, limit Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense. This could be a rough one to watch for fans.

Preferred player prop: Tyler Lockett under 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lockett has been impacted the most by Wilson’s injury. The speedy receiver gets most of his production on deep throws and Smith is simply not as effective as Wilson in that area. The Seahawks should start taking more shots downfield as Smith gets more reps, but don’t expect Lockett to be able to beat this New Orleans defense for a big play.

