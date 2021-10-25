Best DFS lineup strategy for Saints-Seahawks on Monday night

We just saw a blooper-filled football game in San Francisco with a downpour causing havoc. Now we have another prime time game with rain in the forecast, as Seattle has a 100 percent chance of rain and wind around 20 mph. That should inform are picks here for our Monday nigh DK Showdown.

Injuries

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks

Collins is dealing with a groin injury, but Pete Carroll says he will be able to play.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Penny is off of I.R. and will play his first game of the season. Collins should remain the lead back after his strong Week 6, but Penny should be involved.

Taysom Hill, QB/TE, Saints

Hill is out with a concussion. Jameis Winston won’t lose any snaps to Hill in the red zone this week.

Deonte Harris, WR, Saints

Harris is out with a hamstring injury. Kenny Stills saw an increase in work with him hurt in Week 5.

Captain’s Chair

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints — $19,200

Kamara hasn’t seen as many targets as usual this season, but is still involved as a receiver while seeing more rushing attempts than ever. The Seahawks defense is the weakest of these two teams without a doubt and Kamara is the only Saints player you can count on to see a big workload.

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks — $11,100

Collins played great against a good Steelers defense last week, but he is banged up and gets another tough run defense in the Saints. But in a game where the rain could slow down the passing game and with the team likely not wanting Geno Smith to throw the ball 30+ times, Collins should get work.

Value Plays

Saints, D/ST — $5,800

Geno Smith managed to not throw an interception in his first start against the Steelers, but he didn’t do much and fumbled away his late chance at a win. The Saints rank ninth in DVOA against the pass and second against the run. Smith is going to have a tough time in this one.

Kenny Stills, WR, Saints — $1,600

This play is risky of course, but Still saw an uptick in work after Deonte Harris went down and he should be in the mix again for a cheap price. The Seahawks also are one of the worst pass defenses in the league, so there should be a few opportunities.