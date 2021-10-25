Pick against the spread, over/under, best player prop for Nets vs. Wizards on Monday

The Washington Wizards will look to improve to 3-0 to start the season when heading into the Barclays Center tonight to meet the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is looking to get back on track after falling 111-95 to the Hornets on Sunday.

The Nets enter as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 228.5

Nets vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Pick ATS: Wizards +6.5

Bradley Beal missed Friday’s win over Indiana with a right hip contusion and is listed as questionable for this matchup. However, they’ve gotten solid play so far out of Spencer Dinwiddie, who dropped 34 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in the win over the Pacers.

With Beal potentially back, the Wizards could make this a game against a Brooklyn team that’s still trying to calibrate some things as the regular season gets underway.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Any team that has Kevin Durant and James Harden on the floor is good for at least 110 points on any given night, and that’s where the Nets have been throughout the first three games of the season. Washington should have the juice to be able to match that offensively, barely triggering the over tonight.

Player Prop: Kevin Durant over 2.5 threes (+130)

KD is averaging 33 a night so far but is surprisingly only averaging two threes a game. He should be able to eclipse 2.5 tonight with the Nets engaging in a tough matchup at home tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.