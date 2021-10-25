Pick against the spread, best player prop for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers are 0-2 to start the season and will look to get in the win column tonight when welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers to the Staples Center. L.A. is coming off a 120-114 loss to Memphis on Saturday while Portland pounded Phoenix 134-105 on that same night.

The Clippers are three-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the lines set at 231.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Pick ATS: Clippers -3

The Clippers have come up just short in their first two games, with both losses coming within six points. Paul George and crew need this victory and with it being at home, they should handle their business to get into the win column.

Over/Under: Over 231

Both teams are going to push the pace and the Blazers are comfortable in getting into 120+ shootouts. Both teams will put on an offensive show to trigger the over here.

Player Props: Paul George over 5.5 assists (-110)

With Kawhi Leonard out in the early part of the season, Paul George has handled most of the duties for the Clippers. So far this season, he’s averaging 35 points, 10.5 rebounds, and five assists a game. He’ll try to get more guys like Reggie Jackson involved offensively will be a priority tonight, so he’ll top 5.5 assists tonight.

