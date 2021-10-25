Opening Week 8 Titans vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 slate and Monday Night Football is all that remains. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET

The Titans have won three straight after losing to the New York Jets in overtime. Most recently, they moved to 5-2 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in a sloppy game that got them to a game under .500.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Titans-Colts Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Titans -120, Colts +100

Opening point spread: Titans -1.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: TEN -1

The Titans have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL recently with upset wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Derrick Henry has been on a tear this season and doesn’t look like he will be slowing down anytime soon. The Colts have a banged-up offense, but I don’t think their defense can stop King Henry. Titans cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.