Opening Week 8 Jaguars vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 and Monday Night Football remains. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jaguars should be rested as they are most recently coming off of a bye week. In their last game, they got their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins. The Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football to wrap Week 7.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jaguars-Seahawks Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Jaguars +155

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: SEA -3.5

The Seahawks are banged up and are hoping to get quarterback Russell Wilson back for this game. If he plays, the line is likely to increase. If he doesn’t Geno Smith has looked solid enough in relief. I think this Seahawks offense will be enough for the Jaguars no matter who is under center and I think they cover.

