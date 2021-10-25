Opening Week 8 Bucs vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 7 with Monday Night Football remaining. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers rolled against the Chicago Bears as Tom Brady notched his 600th passing touchdown for his career. The Saints play the Seattle Seahawks as part of Week 7’s Monday Night Football slate.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bucs-Saints Week 8 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -4.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bucs -210, Saints +175

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening point total: 51

Early pick: TB -4.5

The Buccaneers' offense is firing on all cylinders. Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans connected for three touchdowns in the team’s win last week. The Saints have a solid defense, but I don’t think they have the personnel to slow down the train that is the Bucs offense right now. And I think the Buccaneers will be able to keep Jameis Winston in check during his revenge game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.