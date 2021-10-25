Notable absent players during Week 8 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 8 of the NFL features some solid games and exciting matchups. Unfortunately, two teams are on bye this week, so they will miss out on the fun and you will miss out on their stars performing for your fantasy football teams. While not as impactful as the Week 7 so-called “BYEmaggedon”, there will be some notable names out this week.
The biggest hits this week are going to be replacing Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown and the tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Darren Waller. All of these players have been set-it and forget-it pieces for your fantasy lineups and are top-10 at their respective positions. Whether it be through the waiver wire or through a trade, it shouldn’t be too hard to replace these options with only two teams on bye.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DK Nation, as we go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week.
Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson
RB Latavius Murray
WR Marquise Brown
WR Sammy Watkins
TE Mark Andrews
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
RB Kenyan Drake
WR Henry Ruggs III
WR Hunter Renfrow
TE Darren Waller