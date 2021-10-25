Opening odds for UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

UFC 267 comes to us from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th at 10:30 AM ET. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the challenger Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz enters with a 28-8 record, has won his last five fights including two title defenses and he is the -290 favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is 32-7 overall, has also won his previous five fights and is the +230 underdog. Blachowicz is known for his KO/TKO finishes while Teixeira is a submission specialist so this bout should be a good one.

Also on the main card, bantamweights Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen compete for an interim bantamweight title as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was unable to be medically cleared for this fight after his recent neck surgery. Yan is the -235 favorite which makes Sandhagen the +190 underdog.

A highlight of the prelims will be a light heavyweight contest between Shamil Gamzatov and Michael Oleksiejczuk with Gamzatov putting his undefeated 14-0 record on the line. Another highlight is a strawweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba as each Brazillian fighter is looking for an important win to move up the weight division rankings.

Opening odds

Main card

Jan Blachowicz, light heavyweight champ: -290

Glover Teixeira: +230

Petr Yan, for bantamweight interim title: -235

Cory Sandhagen: +190

Islam Makhachev, lightweight: -550

Dan Hooker: +400

Alexander Volkov, heavyweight: -310

Marcin Tybura: +245

Li Jingliang, welterweight: +330

Khamzat Chimaev: -435

Preliminary card

Amanda Ribas, strawweight: -160

Virna Jandiroba: +140

Ricardo Ramos, featherweight: +145

Zubaira Tukhugov: -165

Albert Duraev, middleweight: -280

Roman Kopylov: +225

Shamil Gamzatov, light heavyweight: -160

Michal Oleksiejczuk: +140

Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight: +270

Lerone Murphy: -350

Hu Yaozong, middleweight:

Andre Petroski:

Magomed Mustafaev, lightweight: +220

Damir Ismagulov: -275

Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight: -350

Allan Nascimento: +270

