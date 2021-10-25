Opening odds for UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

UFC 267 comes to us from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th at 10:30 AM ET. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the challenger Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz enters with a 28-8 record, has won his last five fights including two title defenses and he is the -290 favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is 32-7 overall, has also won his previous five fights and is the +230 underdog. Blachowicz is known for his KO/TKO finishes while Teixeira is a submission specialist so this bout should be a good one.
Also on the main card, bantamweights Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen compete for an interim bantamweight title as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was unable to be medically cleared for this fight after his recent neck surgery. Yan is the -235 favorite which makes Sandhagen the +190 underdog.
A highlight of the prelims will be a light heavyweight contest between Shamil Gamzatov and Michael Oleksiejczuk with Gamzatov putting his undefeated 14-0 record on the line. Another highlight is a strawweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba as each Brazillian fighter is looking for an important win to move up the weight division rankings.
Opening odds
Main card
Jan Blachowicz, light heavyweight champ: -290
Glover Teixeira: +230
Petr Yan, for bantamweight interim title: -235
Cory Sandhagen: +190
Islam Makhachev, lightweight: -550
Dan Hooker: +400
Alexander Volkov, heavyweight: -310
Marcin Tybura: +245
Li Jingliang, welterweight: +330
Khamzat Chimaev: -435
Preliminary card
Amanda Ribas, strawweight: -160
Virna Jandiroba: +140
Ricardo Ramos, featherweight: +145
Zubaira Tukhugov: -165
Albert Duraev, middleweight: -280
Roman Kopylov: +225
Shamil Gamzatov, light heavyweight: -160
Michal Oleksiejczuk: +140
Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight: +270
Lerone Murphy: -350
Hu Yaozong, middleweight:
Andre Petroski:
Magomed Mustafaev, lightweight: +220
Damir Ismagulov: -275
Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight: -350
Allan Nascimento: +270
