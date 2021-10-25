 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

UFC 267 comes to you live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on the morning of Saturday October 30th. We break down the opening odds.

By TeddyRicketson
Corey Anderson (red) fights Jan Blachowicz (blue) in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 267 comes to us from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th at 10:30 AM ET. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the challenger Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz enters with a 28-8 record, has won his last five fights including two title defenses and he is the -290 favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is 32-7 overall, has also won his previous five fights and is the +230 underdog. Blachowicz is known for his KO/TKO finishes while Teixeira is a submission specialist so this bout should be a good one.

Also on the main card, bantamweights Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen compete for an interim bantamweight title as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was unable to be medically cleared for this fight after his recent neck surgery. Yan is the -235 favorite which makes Sandhagen the +190 underdog.

A highlight of the prelims will be a light heavyweight contest between Shamil Gamzatov and Michael Oleksiejczuk with Gamzatov putting his undefeated 14-0 record on the line. Another highlight is a strawweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba as each Brazillian fighter is looking for an important win to move up the weight division rankings.

Opening odds

Main card

Jan Blachowicz, light heavyweight champ: -290
Glover Teixeira: +230

Petr Yan, for bantamweight interim title: -235
Cory Sandhagen: +190

Islam Makhachev, lightweight: -550
Dan Hooker: +400

Alexander Volkov, heavyweight: -310
Marcin Tybura: +245

Li Jingliang, welterweight: +330
Khamzat Chimaev: -435

Preliminary card

Amanda Ribas, strawweight: -160
Virna Jandiroba: +140

Ricardo Ramos, featherweight: +145
Zubaira Tukhugov: -165

Albert Duraev, middleweight: -280
Roman Kopylov: +225

Shamil Gamzatov, light heavyweight: -160
Michal Oleksiejczuk: +140

Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight: +270
Lerone Murphy: -350

Hu Yaozong, middleweight:
Andre Petroski:

Magomed Mustafaev, lightweight: +220
Damir Ismagulov: -275

Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight: -350
Allan Nascimento: +270

